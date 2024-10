General News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: TIG Post

A video showing a mansion engulfed in flames, reportedly belonging to actress Jackie Appiah, has gained significant attention online.



According to FameBugs on Instagram, the fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.



Jackie Appiah is said to be out of the country at the time of the incident.



The video shows nearby residents trying to control the fire as it spreads through the house.