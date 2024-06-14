Jakpa ‘betrays’ his Supreme Court Judge cousin Yonny Kulendi

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: TIG Post

Richard Jakpa, central to the ongoing ambulance case secret recording, has accused his cousin, Justice Yonny Kulendi, of ambushing him.



Jakpa admitted under cross-examination that he initiated interactions with Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame and only met him at Justice Kulendi’s home.



He revealed instances where he spoke to Dame using Kulendi’s phone and noted that their meetings were arranged by the Supreme Court judge. Jakpa felt ambushed when he arrived at Kulendi’s home to find Dame already present.