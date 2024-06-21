You are here: HomeNews2024 06 21Article 1952693

Politics of Friday, 21 June 2024

    

Source: 3news

Jakpa’s case teaches us to be careful as lawyers with our telephone conversations – Kpebu

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Martin Kpebu, Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, Private legal practitioner

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has emphasized the need for caution in telephone conversations within the judicial system, citing the WhatsApp conversation between Attorney-General Godfred Dame and Richard Jakpa in the Ato Forson trial.

He described the situation as a cautionary tale for all, highlighting the importance of being mindful of phone conversations.

The High Court admitted the full WhatsApp messages between Jakpa and Dame as evidence, with Jakpa admitting that the messages he initially presented did not capture the whole conversation.

The Director of Public Prosecutions sought to introduce all WhatsApp messages sent by Jakpa into evidence.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment