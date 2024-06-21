Jakpa’s case teaches us to be careful as lawyers with our telephone conversations – Kpebu

Politics of Friday, 21 June 2024

Source: 3news

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has emphasized the need for caution in telephone conversations within the judicial system, citing the WhatsApp conversation between Attorney-General Godfred Dame and Richard Jakpa in the Ato Forson trial.



He described the situation as a cautionary tale for all, highlighting the importance of being mindful of phone conversations.



The High Court admitted the full WhatsApp messages between Jakpa and Dame as evidence, with Jakpa admitting that the messages he initially presented did not capture the whole conversation.



The Director of Public Prosecutions sought to introduce all WhatsApp messages sent by Jakpa into evidence.