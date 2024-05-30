You are here: HomeNews2024 05 30Article 1944041

Source: Peace FM Online

Jakpa's leaked tape: NDC is muddying the waters for Ato Forson - Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has accused Richard Jakpa and the NDC of entrapment in recording a phone conversation involving Attorney-General Godfred Dame and Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

He questioned if the recording was a planned scheme to trap the A-G and criticizes the NDC for attempting to cause public disaffection for Mr. Godfred Dame.

Allotey Jacobs also criticized the NDC for holding a press conference and leveling accusations against the Attorney-General.

