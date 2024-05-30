Jakpa's leaked tape: NDC is muddying the waters for Ato Forson - Allotey Jacobs

Politics of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: Peace FM Online

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has accused Richard Jakpa and the NDC of entrapment in recording a phone conversation involving Attorney-General Godfred Dame and Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.



He questioned if the recording was a planned scheme to trap the A-G and criticizes the NDC for attempting to cause public disaffection for Mr. Godfred Dame.



Allotey Jacobs also criticized the NDC for holding a press conference and leveling accusations against the Attorney-General.