Jamestown now a 'mess' of homosexuality - Rev. Lawrence Tetteh

Rev. Lawrence Tetteh, founder of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has expressed worry about the transformation of his birthplace, Accra Jamestown, into what he perceives as a hub for LGBTQ+ activities.

In an interview on GTV's morning show, the religious leader, who hails from the primarily Gas-populated community, expressed disappointment at the current state of Jamestown, labeling it as chaotic.

Rev. Tetteh emphasized his concern over the community's apparent acceptance and practice of LGBTQ+ behaviors, raising questions about its impact, especially on the youth and the nation at large.

These remarks follow growing international pressure for LGBTQ+ acceptance in Ghana, further fueled by the recent passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQ+ bill) on February 28, 2024.

The international community's response to the bill's passage has been marked by disapproval and warnings of potential economic repercussions if it receives President Akufo-Addo's approval.