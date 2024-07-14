Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang promises support to traders at Madina Market

Politics of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: GBC Ghana Online

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, has highlighted the significance of empowering women through financial support and skill training to enhance their contribution to the local economy.



Addressing traders at Madina Market in Accra, she assured that an NDC government would prioritize women’s empowerment by providing necessary resources.



She urged the traders to vote for the NDC in the December elections to enable the implementation of transformative policies.



The NDC also donated 50,000 cedis to support victims of a recent market fire outbreak that destroyed numerous stores.