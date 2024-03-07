Japanese Embassy grants $210K to boost healthcare infrastructure in Ghana

General News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Embassy of Japan has granted a total of $210,031 to three institutions to aid in the creation of a Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound. The beneficiaries will receive $70,000, $70,184, and $69,847.



The Embassy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Health Directorate in the Eastern Region, Grameen Ghana, a not-for-profit organization, and Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District Assembly in the Upper West Region to execute the project.



At the signing ceremony, the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mochizuki Hisanobu, expressed his government's dedication to tackling human security challenges.



He praised the selected institutions for their dedication and recognized the competitive nature of the selection process.



"The GGHSP receives numerous applications every year, making it very competitive, and so for you to be selected shows the dedication and commitment you put into your application, and your efforts have been rewarded," he stated.



The District Chief Executive for Daffiama-Bussie-Issa highlighted the significance of the CHPS compound in addressing the district's lack of essential social amenities.



He emphasized the importance of the project in aiding the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) three, particularly in providing maternal care to communities like Kenkellen.



"This grant is crucial as the people of Kenkellen and its adjoining communities, especially pregnant women, would no longer have to seek maternal care at other health facilities outside the community," he said.



The Executive Director of Grameen Ghana, Mohammed A. Adams, expressed confidence in the project's ability to enhance access to quality healthcare for over 8,000 Kpalgun community members in the Northern Region.



He anticipated positive economic impacts, particularly for women, by reducing the time and resources spent on traveling to distant health facilities.



"We are certain, without any doubt, that the project will greatly impact the economic well-being of the people, particularly women, as it will relieve them of the time and scarce resources they usually spend to travel to the district capital for health services," he added.



The Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Services at Lower Manya Krobo, Dr. James Atampiiga Avoka, expressed his appreciation by acknowledging its importance in improving healthcare access for the residents of Tsledom.



He envisioned the transformative potential of the CHPS compound, seeing it as a symbol of hope and progress for future generations. Dr. Avoka pledged to oversee the timely completion of the project to benefit the community.



"We pledge to responsibly and effectively use this grant, ensuring that every dollar is directed towards constructing the CHPS compound at Sledom Community, completing the project on time and within budget, and maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence," he said