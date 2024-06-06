You are here: HomeNews2024 06 06Article 1947101

Jean Mensa moves Serebour Quaicoe to head Training Department

Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe, the Electoral Service Director, is set to become the Director for Training at the Electoral Commission's (EC) Head Office, effective July 1, 2024.

He will be replaced by Mr. Benjamin Banor-Bio, the Ashanti Regional Director, who will take over as the Director for Electoral Services.

The transfers were confirmed in a letter signed by EC Chairperson Jean Mensah, directing Dr. Quaicoe to hand over all commission property to the Deputy Chairman, Operations.

Additionally, Faith Amedzeke, the Eastern Regional Director, has been transferred to the commission’s headquarters in Accra.

