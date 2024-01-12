Jean Mensa thinks she will retain her office as long as the NPP is in power - Edudzi Tameklo

General News of Friday, 12 January 2024

The Head of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has accused the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, of undermining electoral processes due to her perceived alignment with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, Jean Mensa has been constantly undermining electoral processes since her appointment, emphasising her perceived allegiance to the NPP.



This comes after the electoral commissioner, Jean Mensa, made a number of proposals for the 2024 general elections. Key among them is the removal of the use of indelible ink during the voting period. A development the opposition, vehemently opposed.



“It is important to make this point that Jean Mensa should recognise that she is the chairperson of the Electoral Commission and not of a banana republic but a country being governed by law. Jean Mensa from the time Akufo-Addo removed Charlotte Osei and placed her in that position, had come to the conclusion that her continued stay in office is not predicated on the 1992 constitution but as long as the NPP stays in power.



“And so, everything that she had been doing right from the time Charlotte Osei was removed and she became the replacement, is to undermine our electoral processes consistently,” he said in an interview with Metro TV which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



He pointed to her decision to disenfranchise over 15,000 people in Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lipke, and Lobobi on December 6, 2020, without being held accountable.



But he said, the NDC will not allow her have her way this time.



“If you will recall, on December 6, 2020, in a very whimsical and capricious manner, just by the stroke of noon, she decided to disenfranchise over 15,000 people in Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lipke and Lobobi and nobody has held this woman to account for that conduct misconduct. And so, in the 2020 election petition, once again, through legal engineering, she was prevented from testifying about her work. So, Jean Mensa has been emboldened that she is lord unto herself, she will not respect the laws of this republic and she will do what pleases her. But we are serving notice that she won't have it this time,” he added.



