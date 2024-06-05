Jean Mensah is the worst EC boss under this fourth Republic -Zongo chief fumes

General News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: happyghana.com

The Zongo Chief of Asabaham in the Ga South Municipality, Sariki Gibo Fusseni Yaro, has criticized the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Mrs. Jean Mensah, calling her the worst Electoral Commissioner under the Fourth Republic.



He accused her of not listening to advice from chiefs and Ghanaians, particularly regarding the electoral process.



He criticized her choice of registration centers, which he claims has hindered many from registering due to distance.



He calls on the EC to ensure proper measures are in place to prevent chaos before, during, and after the election, warning that if anything goes wrong, the blame should be placed on Jean Mensah.