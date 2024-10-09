Jehovah’s Witnesses, others will not attend gov’t schools if I win elections – Akua Donkor

Politics of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Madam Akua Donkor, the presidential candidate for the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), has ignited controversy by stating that Jehovah’s Witnesses and certain others would be excluded from government schools if she wins the 2024 elections.



Her comments, made on the Dwene Ho Biom show, have raised serious concerns about religious freedom and inclusion in education. Additionally,



Donkor proposed extending maternity leave for women to one year, highlighting the need for new mothers to have ample time to bond with their infants and support their families.