Jirapa Dubai CEO’s Murder: Let’s learn to live together – Bagbin urges

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Right Honourable Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence among residents of the Upper West Region.



Speaking at the funeral of the late CEO of Royal Cozy Hills Hotel, Mr. Eric Johnson, he urged the community to learn from the deceased's humble and compassionate nature.



Mr. Johnson was tragically stabbed to death in February 2024, leaving behind a legacy of service to the region and the country.