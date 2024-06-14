Jirapa Dubai CEO’s murder case adjourned to July 12

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: GNA

The High Court in Wa has adjourned the murder case of Eric Johnson, former CEO of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, to July 12, 2024.



The Chief Justice has received petitions to transfer the case from Wa to Kumasi, but the decision has raised concerns among locals, who fear a miscarriage of justice.



The lawyers for the accused persons have differing opinions on the transfer, while the Principal State Attorney has raised concerns about the cost and risk of transporting witnesses to Kumasi.



The case has sparked outrage among the people of Jirapa, who have petitioned the Chief Justice against the transfer.