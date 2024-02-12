Jirapa Dubai owner's murder: Four more person arrested

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four more people in connection with the murder of Mr. Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cossy Hill Hotel at Jirapa in the Upper West Region.



This brings the number of suspects so far arrested to five.



Accoring to a statement released by the Ghana Police Service, "The suspects, Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix and Michael Klugey who are all workers at the Cossy Hill Hotel are in Police custody assisting the investigation together with suspect Kumbata Kwaku who was earlier on arrested."



"Investigation continues to bring the perpetrator(s) to face justice," the police added.



