Joana Gyan Cudjoe alleviates university students’ financial burdens in Amenfi Central

General News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Joana Gyan Cudjoe, Chairperson of the John Mahama Campaign team in Amenfi Central, has launched an Educational Fund program to support university students with school fee arrears.



She donated GHC 500 each to 182 students, totaling GHC 91,000, easing financial burdens and enabling them to focus on their studies.



Cudjoe emphasized the transformative power of education and her commitment to community development.



Her initiative has been met with overwhelming gratitude, inspiring hope for future supportive programs and uplifting educational standards in Amenfi Central.