Joana Gyan donates two Toyota Hilux Pick-Up vehicles to bolster campaign

Politics of Sunday, 21 July 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Joana Gyan, campaign chairperson for John Mahama in Amenfi Central, has donated two Toyota Hilux vehicles to support the NDC's campaign efforts.



The vehicles were received by Regional Chairman Nana Toku at the Sekondi NDC Regional Head Office.



Joana Gyan expressed her commitment to the NDC and emphasized the need for a change in leadership to address economic challenges. She urged the party to use the vehicles to spread John Mahama's message of hope and good policies.



The donation is part of her series of support initiatives to boost the NDC's campaign in Amenfi Central.