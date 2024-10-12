Joana Gyan launches free health services for Amenfi Central residents

Politics of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi Central, is teaming up with Golden Empire Legacy Limited for a health initiative starting October 15.



The program will provide free health screenings, lab tests, and medications in various communities, while also distributing 10,000 mosquito nets and sanitary pads to students.



Events will be held in Amuni, Kwamang, Ayiem, Kwakuboa, Agona Amenfi, and Ajakaa Manso.



Joana aims to improve health and education in the area and is committed to serving all residents, regardless of political affiliation.