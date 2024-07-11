Joana Gyan spearheads Mahama’s 24-hour development plan with car donations

Politics of Thursday, 11 July 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central, plans to donate cars to her constituency to support NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and secure victory.



She aims to address unemployment, promote agriculture for job creation, enhance financial literacy among women, improve the constituency's road network, and support Mahama's presidential bid.



She also mentioned her commitment to using her four-year salary for the constituency's development.