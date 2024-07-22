You are here: HomeNews2024 07 22Article 1962092

Source: NBC News

Joe Biden drops out of 2024 U.S presidential race

President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he will end his presidential re-election campaign, bringing an abrupt and humbling conclusion to his half-century-long political career and scrambling the race for the White House less than four months before Election Day.

Biden, 81, could not reverse growing sentiment within his party that he was too frail to serve and destined to lose to Donald Trump in November.

He backed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic nominee.

