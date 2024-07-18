Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

General News of Thursday, 18 July 2024

President Joe Biden has announced he tested positive for COVID-19 but assured the public he is feeling fine and will self-isolate while continuing to work.



Biden shared this news via social media, stating, "I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon, but I am feeling good and thank everyone for the well wishes.



I will be isolating as I recover and continue to work to get the job done for the American people."



This reminder of COVID-19's ongoing presence follows recent reports of new cases in Ghana by the Ghana Health Service.