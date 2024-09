General News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Ghanaian gospel artist Joe Mettle will release his new album, “Songs of the Spirit,” on September 13, 2024.



The album, available on major streaming platforms, features worship-focused tracks inspired by 1 Corinthians 14:15.



A live release concert will also be held that night to celebrate the album's debut.