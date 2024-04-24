John Antwi cautions Dreams FC teammates against complacency ahead of Zamalek tie in return fixture

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Dreams FC striker, John Antwi, has issued a warning to his teammates about the dangers of complacency as they prepare for their upcoming matches against Zamalek SC in the CAF Confederation Cup.



The Ghana Premier League side will be hosting the Egyptian team at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, with the match set to kick off at 16:00GMT.



In the first leg, the FA Cup champions managed to secure a goalless draw at the Cairo International Stadium.



Antwi emphasized the importance of approaching Sunday's match with the utmost seriousness.



He stated that they will not underestimate their opponents and will instead focus on thorough preparation to secure a victory and advance to the next stage.



Antwi also highlighted the advantage they currently hold, as a 1-0 win in the return leg would secure their progression.



In the meantime, Dreams FC has announced that the match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will be free of charge, except for the VIP and VVIP sections where tickets will be available for purchase.



The team, which has had a remarkable season, is expected to travel to Kumasi today in anticipation of the highly anticipated game.