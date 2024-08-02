John Dramani Mahama to begin 2024 campaign tour in Upper East Region

Politics of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: happyghana.com

John Dramani Mahama, NDC's flagbearer, will kick off his 2024 campaign tours from August 3 to 6 with a visit to the Upper East Region, following the launch of his campaign in Tamale.



According to Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Mahama's spokesperson, the tour will involve party executives, stakeholders, and MPs.



The campaign will focus on smaller, community-centered events and targeted activities to build personal connections and address citizens' needs.



This approach aims to deepen engagement and enhance understanding of local issues as Mahama prepares for the upcoming elections.