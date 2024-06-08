John Dramani Mahama visits Tema Fishing Harbour today

Politics of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

John Dramani Mahama, NDC's 2024 flagbearer, has planned to visit Tema Fishing Harbour to engage with fisherfolk, accompanied by Tema East MP Isaac Ashai Odamtten.



The event aims to address fishers' concerns and highlight the fishing industry's economic importance.



Mahama will listen to challenges faced by fishers and outline plans to support the sector if elected.



Odamtten will also emphasize the industry's significance and the need for support.