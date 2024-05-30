John Dumelo denies assault allegations during voter registration exercise

Politics of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dumelo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, has refuted allegations of assault during the recent Limited Voter Registration Exercise.



A video surfaced showing Dumelo in a heated exchange with an individual, believed to be a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), at the University of Ghana registration centre.



In a statement released on Wednesday, May 29, Dumelo urged the public to dismiss the misleading propaganda circulated by the NPP and their parliamentary candidate, Lydia Alhassan.



“We urge all well-meaning individuals, members of the NDC, and the general public to ignore the false propaganda spread by the NPP and their parliamentary candidate,” the statement read.



