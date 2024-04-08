John Dumelo faces criticism over alleged ambiguity on anti-LGBTQ bill

Politics of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actor and aspiring politician John Dumelo has come under fire from some X users, who accuse him of lacking clear convictions regarding the controversial anti-LGBTQ bill in Ghana.



The criticisms arose after Dumelo expressed his alignment with the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s position on the bill during an interview with Starr FM's Bola Ray.



In the interview, Dumelo stated that he supports the NDC's stance on the bill, emphasizing its aim to protect "family values" in Ghana. However, he stopped short of declaring his personal stance, stating that he respects the privacy of individuals.



This ambiguity has sparked backlash from some X users, who have pointed out Dumelo's past role in the movie "Men in Love," where he portrayed a gay character.



"John Dumelo wants to be a politician but he also wants to be progressive. Tell him to choose a struggle," one user tweeted, highlighting the perceived contradiction in Dumelo's actions.



The 2010 Nigerian movie "Men In Love," in which Dumelo played a gay role, portrays a couple facing marital challenges exacerbated by the arrival of a gay friend who is under a curse.



After the release of "Men In Love," Dumelo publicly denied being gay, stating in a 2010 interview that the film aimed to depict homosexuality as a consequence of demonic influence.



He clarified that his character in the movie was under a spell and that the film did not promote homosexuality.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, also known as the anti-LGBTQ bill, was passed by Parliament on Wednesday, February 28, after three years of deliberation.



The bill aims to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana, proposing strict penalties, including imprisonment, for individuals engaged in such activities or advocacy.



Despite Parliament's passage of the bill, President Akufo-Addo has withheld his assent after a challenge to its constitutionality was lodged at the Supreme Court.



This move has been met with criticism from members of the opposition NDC, highlighting the ongoing debate and division surrounding LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana.