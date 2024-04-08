John Dumelo reflects on 2020 defeat, outlines strategy for 2024 parliamentary elections

Politics of Monday, 8 April 2024

Actor and politician John Dumelo has disclosed three main reasons for his defeat in the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary elections in 2020.



In an interview with Bola Ray, Dumelo highlighted the absence of tertiary institution students from the constituency during the election period as a significant factor contributing to his loss. He believed that the presence of students on campus could have boosted his support base.



Another setback Dumelo acknowledged was the lack of sufficient attention given to door-to-door campaigning by his team. He admitted that their efforts in this regard were insufficiently comprehensive, resulting in the failure to reach a significant portion of constituents.



Additionally, Dumelo mentioned unspecified mishaps during the election period as contributing factors to his loss, emphasizing the importance of learning from past mistakes.



Looking forward to the 2024 parliamentary elections, Dumelo expressed confidence in his ability to secure victory, stating that he had learned valuable lessons from his previous campaign. He stressed the need to work strategically, leveraging opponents' strengths and weaknesses to his advantage.



As he prepares to contest against incumbent Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dumelo assured that he and his team have thoroughly assessed their past performance, identified areas for improvement, and are determined to mount a stronger campaign in the upcoming elections.



With a renewed focus on addressing previous shortcomings and a strategic approach, Dumelo aims to reclaim the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat in 2024.