John Dumelo responds to Lydia Alhassan's free bus initiative for Legon students

Politics of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dumelo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, has reacted to his opponent Lydia Alhassan's recent initiative to provide free buses for University of Ghana (Legon) students traveling home for their break.



Lydia Alhassan, running on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket, organized the provision of free buses to destinations such as Kumasi, Sunyani, Takoradi, and Tamale, personally bidding the students farewell on campus and providing snacks for their journey.



In response, Dumelo, who is known for his close ties to the Legon student community, appeared unfazed by Alhassan's efforts to gain popularity among the students.



He took to X formerly Twitter to suggest that Alhassan's shuttle system is a futile campaign strategy, asserting his confidence in his existing rapport with the Legon students, implying that her actions would not significantly impact his standing among them.



Dumelo further emphasized that the students benefiting from Alhassan's free bus service are his constituents.



He noted that they had even contacted him to inform him of their safe arrival at their destinations, highlighting his strong connection and engagement with the student community.



