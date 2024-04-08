John Jinapor attributes power outages to fuel shortage, calls for urgent action

General News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A senior member of the Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament, John Jinapor, has reiterated that the ongoing erratic power supply in the country is primarily due to a shortage of fuel for thermal plants.



Speaking on Adom FM's morning show Dwaso Nsem, Jinapor, who also serves as the MP for Yapei-Kusawgu, disclosed that approximately US$50 million is required to purchase fuel to sustain the operations of thermal plants and prevent further power outages.



He explained that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has been implementing load shedding since September 2023, with the situation worsening significantly since January of the following year.



Jinapor provided insights into a recent meeting with stakeholders in the energy sector, where it was unanimously agreed that the root cause of the power supply challenges lies in the availability of fuel. He emphasized the urgency for the Ministry of Finance to release the necessary funds to address the fuel shortage promptly.



Furthermore, the Mines and Energy Committee has instructed the ECG to publish a comprehensive load-shedding timetable to provide transparency and assist citizens in planning their daily activities amid the ongoing power outages.



Committee Chairman Samuel Atta Akyea stressed the importance of transparency in the dissemination of information regarding the power supply situation, emphasizing the need for Ghanaians to be adequately informed about potential power cuts.