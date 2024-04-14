You are here: HomeNews2024 04 14Article 1930499

John Jinapor denies GNPC scholarship allegations, calls them "baseless"

Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor, has strongly denied allegations circulating on social media suggesting that he applied for a scholarship from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

Rumors have been circulating online claiming that Jinapor is among the beneficiaries of the GNPC Foundation Scholarship program.

However, in a Facebook post on Saturday, April 13, the MP unequivocally rejected these claims, stating that he has neither applied for nor received any scholarship from GNPC.

He urged the public to disregard these unfounded allegations as they hold no merit.

