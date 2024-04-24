John Jinapor raises concerns over Energy Minister's silence amid power crisis

General News of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

John Jinapor has expressed dismay at Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's apparent lack of response to the ongoing power crisis.



Jinapor, a Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee, criticized the Energy Ministry's silence on the issue, highlighting the absence of concrete measures to mitigate power disruptions.



“I thought that by now, the Ministry of Energy should engage Ghanaians, tell us the real problem, the challenges we are facing, its consequences and the steps being taken to deal with the challenge,” Jinapor said in an interview with JoyNews.



Expressing concern over the silence of both the President and Vice President on the matter, Jinapor emphasized the need for leadership in managing the economy, especially regarding the reliable supply of power.



He cautioned against any attempt to procure fuel without parliamentary approval, asserting the Minority's stance against illegality or breaches of procurement processes.



Jinapor reiterated the Minority's commitment to upholding constitutional procedures and warned against accumulating debt through unorthodox measures solely for electoral purposes.