General News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Kumah, the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, has been reported dead at the age of 45.



According to Citi News, he succumbed to a short illness.



He was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm involved in projects across Ghana.



He left behind a wife and six children.