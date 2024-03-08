John Kumah's spokesperson reveals health struggles before his demise

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bismark Owusu Twumasi, the spokesperson for the late Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency, John Kumah, has disclosed the challenging health battle that preceded his passing on March 7, 2024.



Twumasi explained that John Kumah was initially expected to attend the 67th Independence Day celebration in Ejisu on March 6 but had to miss the event due to feeling unwell. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, doctors from Accra were contacted, and immediate medication was administered. Subsequently, plans were made fly him to Accra for advanced treatment in Germany.



Despite the concerted efforts of the family, Mr. Kumah's health deteriorated en route to Accra, prompting a diversion to the Suhum Government Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to the illness.



Watch the video below:



