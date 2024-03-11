John Kumah's wife shares heartfelt memories of their 18-year journey

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Apostle Lilian Kumah, widow of the late John Kumah, recently took a stroll down memory lane, fondly reminiscing about their nearly two-decade journey together.



In an interview with Asaase Radio, she shared intimate details of their love story, shedding light on their relationship's evolution from a chance encounter to a lifetime of shared experiences.



Their love story began around 2005, along the bustling streets of Mallam Road in Accra. Lilian recounted how fate intervened when her money accidentally slipped into a nearby gutter. It was then that John, affectionately known as Johnny, came to her rescue, retrieving the fallen currency. This chance encounter sparked a conversation that led to shared laughter over plantain chips purchased with their recovered funds.



Their bond deepened with each passing day, and before long, they found themselves entwined in a romance that surpassed all expectations. Just a year after their initial meeting, Johnny and Lilian exchanged vows, marking the beginning of their marital journey. For nearly 18 years, they stood by each other's side, weathering life's highs and lows with unwavering love and support.



Throughout their relationship, Johnny served as Lilian's mentor and teacher, offering guidance and wisdom in times of joy and adversity. Lilian fondly recalled Johnny's steadfast presence, describing him as the rock upon which their family stood. His dedication to his roles as a husband, father, and public servant left an indelible mark on her heart.



Despite facing health challenges, Johnny remained resolute in his commitment to serving his country and party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP). His unwavering determination to fulfill his duties, even in the face of illness, served as a testament to his character and integrity. Lilian admired his resilience, citing his motto, "We don’t do what is convenient, we do what we are commanded to do," as a guiding principle in their lives.



However, amidst the outpouring of love and support following Johnny's passing, rumors began to circulate regarding the cause of his death. Contrary to speculation about poisoning, Lilian clarified that her husband had been battling a blood-related disease since August the previous year. Medical reports from both Germany and Ghana made no mention of food poisoning as a contributing factor, debunking the false claims circulating in the media.



In the wake of these baseless allegations, Lilian called for a thorough investigation into the source of the rumors, urging law enforcement agencies to hold accountable those responsible for spreading malicious falsehoods. She expressed her dismay over the unfounded accusations, particularly referencing claims made by Captain Smart regarding her husband's poisoning.



John Kumah's untimely passing at the age of 45 left a void in the hearts of his loved ones, but his legacy of love, resilience, and unwavering commitment to service lives on. As Lilian continues to navigate life without her beloved husband by her side, she finds solace in the cherished memories they shared and the enduring impact of his legacy.