John Mahama announces mid-year release of NDC Manifesto

Politics of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has disclosed plans to reveal the party's manifesto for the upcoming 2024 General Elections by mid-year.



The manifesto launch will showcase key policies, including the introduction of a 24-hour economy, the abolishment of ex-gratia, and the export of nurses to address unemployment among health workers.



Speaking during his Building Ghana Tour in Accra, Mahama expressed optimism about the manifesto's potential to drive socioeconomic development. He emphasized the importance of engaging stakeholders in policy dialogues to refine the party's objectives. Following the manifesto launch, an official campaign launch will be initiated to garner support for the NDC's vision.



Mahama outlined the party's strategy, emphasizing a community-focused approach to effectively convey their message.



"Once we have done that fleshing out, and we'll finish the Building Ghana Tour, we're going to put all the points together, and we are hoping that before the middle of the year, we will be able to launch the manifesto and after that, I will launch the campaign officially…and we're going to go all out. We're going to go door to door. We are going to go from kitchen to kitchen," he said.