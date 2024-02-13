John Mahama calls for transparency in the operations of the NIA

Politics of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called for the National Identification Authority (NIA) to allow stakeholders in the election process to monitor its operations.



He believes this would ensure transparency and prevent any fraudulent activities, especially since there have been suggestions that the Ghana Card could be used as the sole identification document in future general elections.



Mr. Mahama made these comments while speaking at a minority caucus workshop held at the Volta Serene Hotel in Ho, the capital of the Volta Region.



The former president demanded that the election process should have a system that enables political parties and other relevant stakeholders to monitor it and prevent fraud.



Mahama reiterated the NDC's objection to using the Ghana Card as the sole identification document in future elections.



According to him, the NIA is not prepared to shoulder such a significant responsibility. He explained that not everyone has been registered by the Authority, and a considerable number of cards issued have not been given to applicants across the country.



Mahama also criticised the use of the Ghana Card as a political tool around elections.



He argued that it is a relatively new feature of national life, and there is a need to allow sufficient time for its full integration into everyday life.