John Mahama calls on media to expose environmental harm

Politics of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the media to use its influence to expose practices that harm the environment and Ghana’s natural resources.



In a social media post commemorating World Press Freedom Day 2024, Mahama, who is also the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), emphasized the crucial role journalism plays in addressing severe environmental challenges in Ghana and globally.



Mahama expressed concern over the media's failure to hold the government accountable for critical environmental issues such as illegal mining (galamsey), deforestation, and sanitation.



He highlighted the ongoing degradation of Ghana's water bodies and forests, noting that these activities pose significant threats to the environment, as well as the health and livelihoods of communities.



The former President stressed the importance of the media inspiring society and relevant authorities into action by exposing harmful activities.



He pledged to collaborate with journalists to foster a more transparent and accountable framework that emphasizes sustainable development and environmental conservation.



Mahama reiterated his commitment to building a stronger partnership between the government and the media to protect natural resources for the benefit of future generations.



He called on everyone to reaffirm their dedication to journalism's crucial role in confronting the environmental crisis and shaping a better future for all.



World Press Freedom Day is observed annually on May 3 to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression.



This year's commemoration focused on the importance of journalism and freedom of expression in the context of the global environmental crisis under the theme "A Press for the Planet."



Read the full post below:



2024 World Press Freedom Day Message.

As we commemorate World Press Freedom Day 2024 under the theme "A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis," we must consider journalism's vital role in tackling the severe environmental challenges our nation and planet face.



Unfortunately, our media's failure to effectively hold the government accountable for critical environmental issues such as illegal mining (galamsey), deforestation, and worsening sanitation is a matter of alarming concern.



The ongoing degradation of our water bodies and forests poses significant threats to our environment, as well as to the health and livelihoods of our communities. It is crucial that the media, with its power to expose these harmful activities, inspires society and relevant authorities into action.



As a leader committed to building the Ghana we want, I am steadfast in my commitment to fostering a stronger partnership between the government and the media. Together, we will protect our natural resources for the benefit of future generations.



Together with the media, we will aim to foster a more transparent and accountable framework that emphasises sustainable development and environmental conservation.



On this World Press Freedom Day, let us reaffirm our dedication to journalism's crucial role in confronting the environmental crisis and shaping a better future for everyone.