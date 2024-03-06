John Mahama celebrates wife's birthday with heartfelt message

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former President John Dramani Mahama celebrated his wife, Lordina Mahama's birthday on his official Facebook page.



He shared a message on March 6th, expressing his admiration and appreciation for his wife. He described her as an exceptional woman and a significant influence on his life.



"It is your special day. The children and I celebrate the incredible woman that you are. Your love, wisdom, and grace have been a guiding light in my life, and I am truly grateful to have you by my side," he wrote.



John Mahama conveyed his heartfelt wishes for his spouse to encounter an equivalent level of affection and happiness that she tirelessly bestows upon others while expressing his eagerness to celebrate numerous more years and significant events together.



"Today, I hope you feel all the love and joy that you bring into the world reflected back to you. May this year be filled with happiness, good health, and all the wonderful things you deserve.



"I look forward to many more years of making memories and celebrating milestones together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife and partner a man could ask for," he added.



