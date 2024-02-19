Politics of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Office of the Flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has denied any association to the "Social Democratic Forum" and its allegations against the flag bearer.



The group claimed that the NDC flag bearer was excessively relying on Alan Kyerematen and his Butterfly Movement for political gain in the Ashanti Region, which is the stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The Aide to Former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, released a statement on Saturday refuting the claims made by the group. She stated that the NPP created the group, and it is not known to the NDC or its flag bearer.



The Mahama 2024 Campaign responded to a statement circulated by persons affiliated with the NPP, allegedly from a group called "Social Democratic Forum".



The statement clarified that the campaign had no connection with the non-existent group created by the NPP, who are currently in panic mode due to growing discontent in the Ashanti Region against their misrule, economic mismanagement, corruption, nepotism, and arrogance of power.



The NDC continues to gain significant support in the Ashanti Region, despite being the stronghold of the NPP. This is due to the NPP's failure and unpopularity in the region. The statement by the faceless group is a desperate attempt to downplay the severe backlash faced by the NPP's flag bearer for his alleged attempt to distance himself from his own government's poor governance.