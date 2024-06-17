You are here: HomeNews2024 06 17Article 1951352

Source: 3news.com

John Mahama donates GHC20k to Ahlussuna Wal-Jamah Muslim Group during Eid prayers

Former President John Mahama joined the Ahlussuna Wal-Jamah Muslim Group for Eid prayers at the State House, where he made a donation of GHC20,000 and a sheep.

He emphasized the importance of unity and support within the community, wishing everyone a happy Eid Mubarak and Father's Day.

Mahama highlighted the significance of inclusion and promised to integrate the Muslim manifesto into the people's manifesto, ensuring greater Muslim participation in his prospective presidency.

The National Chief Imam expressed gratitude for Mahama's commitment to the community, underscoring the mutual respect and cooperation between leadership and the Muslim community.

