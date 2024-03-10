John Mahama engages in talks with German Social Democrats

Politics of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), recently met with a delegation from Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) to explore common values and stress the role of global collaboration in addressing pressing issues.



Mahama, in a Facebook post on March 9, conveyed his optimism for future partnerships between the NDC and SPD, as well as fostering stronger ties between Ghana and Germany.



"It was a pleasure meeting with Lars Klingbeil and the delegation from the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). We had fruitful discussions about our shared values and the importance of international cooperation in addressing global challenges," Mahama shared.



"I look forward to further collaboration between our parties and countries. Thank you for the productive meeting!" he added.



