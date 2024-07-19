John Mahama is better than Bawumia – Bright Botchway

Politics of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: ahotoronline.com

Bright Botchway, National Deputy Director of the Traders and Artisans Network, has expressed strong support for John Mahama in the 2024 elections, dismissing Dr. Bawumia as unworthy of comparison.



Speaking on Atinka FM's "Simpieso," Botchway criticized Bawumia as a "liar" and likened him to "local slippers" compared to Mahama's "Italian shoes."



He opposed a debate between Mahama and Bawumia, suggesting instead that Bawumia engage directly with the media.



Botchway emphasized Mahama's integrity and achievements, advocating for voters to judge candidates on their policy proposals rather than debates that might falsely elevate Bawumia's standing.