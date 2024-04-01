John Mahama meets with Obomenghene during Easter visit to Kwahu

Politics of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), visited the Obomenghene, Nana Effah Opinamang III, queen mothers, and elders during his Easter visit to the Kwahu area.



He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him during his visit to the palace, acknowledging the significant role of Chiefs in national development.



Mahama highlighted the crucial role of Chiefs as custodians of tradition, culture, and values, emphasizing their role in promoting social cohesion and unity within communities.



He also noted that Chiefs act as intermediaries between the government and the people, advocating for the needs and interests of their communities and contributing to the nation's development.



“Only through the support and guidance of traditional leaders like Nana Effah Opinamang III can we truly build a stronger, more prosperous Ghana together.”



The NDC Flagbearer emphasized the importance of collaboration and partnership with traditional leaders like Nana Effah Opinamang III in building a stronger and more prosperous Ghana together. He underscored the significance of unity, peace, and harmony in communities and the nation, especially as Ghana celebrates Easter.



Mahama's visit to the Obomenghene and other traditional leaders during Easter is part of his efforts to engage with various stakeholders and communities as he seeks to build support for his presidential bid in the upcoming elections.