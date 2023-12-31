John Mahama must stop his 'alcoholic' promises to the electorates - Abronye DC

Politics of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku

Kwame Baffoe Abronye writes



John Mahama MUST STOP HIS ALCOHOLIC PROMISES TO THE ELECTORATES.



Re: I Will Provide Housing For Teachers.



My attention has been drawn to another alcoholic campaign promise by the Former President John Dramani Mahama which is to the effect that, the next NDC government in 2024 would provide housing to Teachers in the country to boost their moral in the teaching service. This kalabule, daraga, wagadre and 419 promise was made in Nsawura in the Western Region of Ghana and same was published by the Ghana Web.



To set the record straight, this is not the first time the Former president, John Dramani Mahama is making such ALCOHOLIC promises to the Ghanaian electorates.



It must be stated clearly that, in his 2012 Manifesto at page 20 he made similar promises to our respected teachers just to get their mandate.



To quote specifically what the 2012 Manifesto stated regarding the Teachers, and I quote, “the NDC considers teachers as partners for national development and will continue to implement a policy mix that will elicit maximum co- operation from teachers in the attainment of its education policy objectives”. It continues that, the “NDC will implement a diversified mix of incentives including HOUSING, training and professional development.



Ensure the early processing of salaries of newly posted teachers as well as placement of newly promoted teachers on their correct salary levels”. These were the exact promises of John Mahama to Teachers in 2012.



Questions:



1) Did he ensure the early processing of teachers salary, Ans: NO



2) Did he pay for teachers who taught for 3 years, Ans: NO



) Did he provide Housing to the teachers in his 2012 Manifesto? Ans: NO



4) Who paid for the teachers who taught 3 years under John Mahama Ans: Pres. Akuffo Addo



Dear respected teachers do not fall for the Sakawa man again like you did in 2012.



Thank you.



