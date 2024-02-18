John Mahama not prepared to be president - Asenso-Boakye

Politics of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister for Roads and Highways and MP for the Bantama constituency, has criticised former President John Mahama, stating that he is not prepared for the presidency.



Asenso-Boakye's comments were prompted by Mahama's recent remarks about requiring a "honeymoon period" if elected in 2025, which he interpreted as a sign of unpreparedness and a reluctance to immediately address the nation's challenges.



Speaking at a New Patriotic Party (NPP) gathering during the acclamation of Samuel Abu Jinapor as parliamentary candidate for Damongo in the Savanna region, Asenso-Boakye stressed the importance of electing Vice President Dr. Bawumia, the NPP's candidate for the December election, citing his preparedness and active engagement in governance.



Asenso-Boakye asserted that Mahama's statement about needing a honeymoon period indicates his unpreparedness for the job and stated that the nation could not be entrusted to someone who seeks to delay action while leadership is urgently required.



In contrast, Asenso-Boakye praised Dr. Bawumia's readiness, stating that he will hit the ground running from day one, tackling the challenges facing the nation with his bold solutions.



Asenso-Boakye expressed his optimism about the NPP's track record of development and urged Ghanaians to reward the party's hard work by supporting its candidates.



He also commended Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Damongo MP, as a hardworking young leader dedicated to the progress of his constituents, urging voters to rally behind him in the 2024 elections for continued development in the region.



The event featured speeches from prominent NPP officials including Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Culture; Fatimatu Abubakar, Information Minister designate; Justin Frimpong Koduah, the General Secretary of the party, and various dignitaries.