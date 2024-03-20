John Mahama offers condolences to late Alhaji Rashid Bawa's family

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, visited the family of the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa, former Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, to express his condolences following Alhaji Bawa's passing in Abuja last Thursday.



Accompanied by former Chief of Staff Mr. Julius Debrah, NDC Oti Regional Chairman Mr. John Kwadwo Gyapong, MP Yao Gomado, and others, Mahama signed the Book of Condolence at the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa's residence in Kadjebi, Oti X Region.



In his statement, Mahama mourned the loss of his friend, colleague, and brother, recalling fond memories of their time together in Parliament and expressing regret for not realizing their last meeting would be their final farewell.



Following their condolence visit, Mahama and his entourage continued their political tour in the Oti Region, heading to Worawora in the Biakoye District.



Alhaji Rashid Bawa, a former Ghanaian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 polls, was laid to rest on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Kadjebi, adhering to Islamic customs.