John Mahama pledges investigation into Krobo-ECG standoff and promises okada regulation

Politics of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has signaled a firm commitment to investigate the conflict between the residents of Krobo and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), which resulted in the tragic death of a young man and left several others injured.



The incident occurred in 2022 during a standoff between the indigenes of the Manya Krobo area and ECG, leading to the disconnection of electricity supply to the region for several weeks.



Addressing transport union operators and traders at Agormenya in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, Mahama expressed disappointment in managing the situation. He asserted his intention to investigate the matter thoroughly, sanction those responsible, and compensate the families of the victims.



Mahama highlighted that the NDC had previously appealed to the NPP to compensate the victims and their families, but the plea was ignored, leaving the affected people in distress. He emphasized his commitment to addressing the issue and ensuring justice for those affected by the conflict.



Additionally, Mahama reaffirmed his stance on the commercialization of okada operations. He assured that if elected, his government would license and regulate the activities of okada riders, aiming to formalize their operations rather than suppressing the business.



“I want to remind you that my promise for Okada riders hasn’t changed. We would license and regulate Okada riding because no government can collapse the Okada business. So we have to register them to indicate that these people are the okada riders and direct them on how to operate,” Mahama stated during the address.