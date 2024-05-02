John Mahama pledges to reopen investigation into Cecilia Dapaah corruption case

Politics of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the investigation into alleged corruption involving former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



This comes after two house helps faced charges for allegedly stealing millions of cedis worth of items from Dapaah's residence, including US$1 million and €300,000.



The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice advised the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) against initiating money laundering investigations into Dapaah's dealings, citing the need to prove financial gains from criminal proceeds.



The Attorney General also advised against EOCO investigating the source of Dapaah's funds, as the CID was tasked with that aspect of the case.



In response, Mahama stated on X that his government would reopen investigations into the "alleged acts of corruption and graft" in Dapaah's case.



This move is seen as a commitment to accountability and transparency, aligning with the NDC's stance on tackling corruption.



Mary Awelana Addah, Executive Director of Ghana Integrity Initiatives (GII), criticized EOCO for not conducting a more thorough investigation into Dapaah's case.



She believes that EOCO could have pursued the investigation independently before seeking legal advice for prosecution.



Addah expressed concern that the current legal regime might allow individuals to escape accountability for corruption. She emphasized the need for thorough investigations to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.