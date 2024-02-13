John Mahama promises accommodation support for pre-tertiary teachers

Politics of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, has committed to addressing the challenges faced by pre-tertiary teachers in Ghana by providing accommodation support.



He made this pledge during a Town Hall meeting in Tamale as part of his 'Building the Ghana We Want Together' tour.



Addressing concerns among pre-tertiary teachers about the impact of inadequate amenities on teaching and learning, Mahama acknowledged the economic challenges facing the country. He contrasted this with unfulfilled promises made by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led administration, such as constructing factories and dams in every district.



In response to the current state of affairs, Mahama outlined his plan to offer accommodation support to pre-tertiary teachers as a means of motivation, encouraging them to stay on campus. He believes that providing such support will reduce unnecessary expenses for teachers and inspire them to perform their best in the field.



Acknowledging the economic constraints, Mahama stated, "I cannot promise everybody I’m going to increase salary and all that. I won’t be like those dishonest people who came to promise heaven that they will build factories in every district, they’ll build a dam in every village."



Instead, he proposed practical solutions, including accommodation assistance for teachers, to address the challenges they face in their roles.