John Mahama promises to overhaul of Youth and Sports Ministry

Politics of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has outlined ambitious plans to overhaul the Youth and Sports Ministry, aiming for a comprehensive approach to youth development in Ghana.



This announcement came during the unveiling ceremony of the NDC’s National Youth Wing Secretariat and Campaign on Friday, March 29, 2024.



In his address, Mr. Mahama underscored the critical need for a revamped ministry that prioritizes the diverse needs and aspirations of Ghana’s youth. He emphasized that the current focus solely on sports, particularly football, neglects the myriad of opportunities for youth development in other sectors.



The proposed restructuring of the ministry aims to rectify this imbalance by creating a dedicated Youth Development Service. This service will serve as a platform to address youth issues across all sectors of the economy, ensuring that the interests of young people are mainstreamed and prioritized in national development agendas.



Furthermore, Mr. Mahama articulated his vision for the newly structured ministry, highlighting its pivotal role in supporting his ambitious 24-hour economy initiative. This initiative seeks to stimulate economic growth and job creation round the clock, leveraging the energy and creativity of Ghanaian youth.



"We are going to separate Youth and Sports because it’s a youth and sports ministry but over the years, what we do is that the concentration is on sports and even on sports, the concentration is on Black Stars at the expense of any other sports. So I’m going to set up a service for Youth development. It will focus primarily on Youth status in all sectors of the economy,” Mr. Mahama explained.



He further elaborated, stating, “It will focus on mainstreaming youth interest in all sectors of the economy. And most of all, we will concentrate on bringing on strategies that will create jobs for young people and this Ministry will support the 24-hour economy.”



This strategic move reflects Mr. Mahama’s commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable development, with youth empowerment at its core. By reimagining the role of the Youth and Sports Ministry, he seeks to unleash the full potential of Ghana’s youth population, driving innovation, productivity, and socio-economic progress across the nation.